Chris and Ali Lundahl attend a pre school event as Mr. and Mrs. Clause Photo: Antonia Mejia/ 12 News

MESA, Ariz. - A Valley man who has dressed up as Santa for over 20 years says he does it to serve and show love during the holiday season.

“Playing Santa Claus is the most happy time of the year for me,” said Chris Lundahl, who carries the tradition of his father.

“My father used to play Santa Claus and my father couldn’t attend one of his church Santa Claus deals, so he enlisted my help, and so that’s when I first got introduced to being Santa Claus,” Lindahl said.

Chris and his wife Ali not only spend time as Mr. and Mrs. Claus to bring cheer to children, but they visit senior centers and attend events for war veterans.

“We do this to give back,” said Ali Lundahl.

She has played the role of Mrs. Claus for just over 2 years, and like her husband, Ali also has a custom-made outfit to play the part.

Their ultimate message as the couple in red is to give.

“We celebrate the birth of our savior and it’s important for us that the children understand it’s not just about giving, but it’s about what we give to other people,” said Chris Lundahl.

