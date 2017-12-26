Phoenix firefighters demonstrate the damage a dry Christmas tree can do

A Phoenix family's home near 15th and Peoria avenues was badly damaged after a Christmas-tree fire, Jan. 2, 2017. (Photo: Capt. Aaron Ernsberger, Phoenix Fire Department)

Now that Christmas has come and gone, the fire danger posed by your tree is only getting more potent as it continues to dry out.

The Phoenix Fire Department and A to Z Equipment demonstrated Tuesday exactly what can happen to your dried-out tree -- and your home -- in less than a minute.

I know a lot of people like to leave their Christmas tree up through the beginning of January but Phoenix Fire is showing why you should take it down as soon as possible. #12News

🌲 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AX4Vy4wk9O — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) December 26, 2017

The combination of your dry tree and hot string lights strewn all over it can set your living room ablaze in less than 30 seconds.

The City of Phoenix's website has information about where and how you can recycle your tree.

