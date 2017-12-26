KPNX
Close

Phoenix firefighters demonstrate the damage a dry Christmas tree can do

Various cities are already accepting Christmas trees for recycling, here's what you need to know.

12 News , KPNX 7:54 PM. MST December 26, 2017

Now that Christmas has come and gone, the fire danger posed by your tree is only getting more potent as it continues to dry out.

The Phoenix Fire Department and A to Z Equipment demonstrated Tuesday exactly what can happen to your dried-out tree -- and your home -- in less than a minute.

The combination of your dry tree and hot string lights strewn all over it can set your living room ablaze in less than 30 seconds.

The City of Phoenix's website has information about where and how you can recycle your tree.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories