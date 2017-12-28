Light up your fireworks (carefully) for New Year's

Two people using sparkler fireworks Dec. 28, 2017. (Photo: Kyle Burton/12 News)

PHOENIX - Fireworks are legal for the holiday season.

Dec. 24 - Jan. 3 is one of two times throughout the year where it's OK to light up the sky in Arizona. The other time period is June 24 - July 6, but just because it's allowed doesn't mean you can just do whatever you want.

"You have to be on your personal property," said Michelle Cox at Red Hot Fireworks. "You could be in your driveway, the grass in your front yard, the backyard -- but the street, sidewalk, the park, the greenway at the end of the street, none of that is an OK place to be."

Fire officials are just asking us to be smart about where we light them off. Remember, we just went more than 100 days straight without rain, so the Valley is dry. The other concern is smoke and decreased air quality from an excess in the air.

County officials are predicting another bad night for for our air.

"Yes, we'll most likely have one on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day," said Bob Kuhn with the Maricopa County Air Quality Department.

That ban on burning wood in your fireplace doesn't mean you can't use fireworks.

"As far as the 'no burn,' there's nothing that says you can't use fireworks. But with that in mind, we're asking folks to please not use them," Kuhn said.

The reason Maricopa County is asking us to leave the fireworks to the professionals is air quality.

"The spikes we see could singlehandedly put us over the federal health standard," Kuhn said.

Not good, but not illegal either. At least until Jan. 2.

If you get caught breaking any of the actual fireworks laws we just mentioned, you could be hit with a $1,000 fine.

