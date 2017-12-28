It's time to recycle that Christmas tree. Here's where you can

Christmas Tree (Photo: ThinkStock)

While you like the ornaments and smell of fresh pine in your home, it’s not worth putting your family’s life at risk .

Even though Christmas has come and gone, Phoenix fire officials say Christmas tree fire danger is not. The risk of tree fires actually goes up because your tree is now likely drying out and more prone to catching fire. So far this season, Christmas trees are to blame for five fires across the Valley.

That is why the Phoenix Fire Department, along with A to Z Equipment Rentals, demonstrated Tuesday afternoon how an average 8-foot Christmas tree can be engulfed in 15 seconds, an entire living room in 30 seconds, according to Larry Subervi from Phoenix FD.

“We are here to remind people that just because the Christmas holiday is over, Christmas tree fire danger has not passed and we will continue to see fire through this time of year. We actually see an increase after the holiday because the tree is dry out,” said Subervi.

Dried-out trees in combination with frayed lighting cause the majority of tree fire cases Subervi encounters.

“Most of the time it’s a tree with frayed lighting on it -- you know, every season the lights get thrown in the garage and every season the lights get frayed and it is that frayed wire that gets hot,” said Subervi.

He also says when you start to see the needles fall off your tree that’s another sign that it has expired and it’s now time to recycle it into mulch.

Here is a list of Christmas tree and wreath recycling location across the Valley:

Apache Junction

There are two sites accepting Christmas trees 24 hours a day for free drop-off until Feb. 1:

Paws & Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Ave.

Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Rd.

Buckeye

Residents can drop off their Christmas trees on two days:

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 — 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 — 8 a.m. to noon

At the following locations:

Fire Station 701 — 404 S Miller Road — Downtown

Fire Station 702 — 1911 S Rainbow Road — Sundance

Fire Station 703 — 2582 N Verrado Way — Verrado

Fire Station 704 — 27360 W Wagner Complex — Festival Ranch

Fire Station 705 — 30050 W Tartesso Parkway — Tartesso

Chandler

The City of Chandler will pick up Christmas trees on your regular recycle day until Jan 12.

You can also drop off your tree until Jan. 12 at the following locations:

West Chandler Park, 250 S. Kyrene Rd.

Desert Breeze Park, 660 N. Desert Breeze Blvd. E.

Arrowhead Meadows Park, 1475 W. Erie St.

Shawnee Park, 1400 W. Mesquite St.

Pima Park, 625 N. McQueen Rd.

Folley Park, 601 E. Frye Rd.

Chuparosa Park, 2400 S. Dobson Rd.

Snedigar Sportsplex, 4625 S. Alma School Rd.

Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Rd.

Veterans Oasis Park, 4050 E Chandler Heights Rd.

Recycling-Solid Waste Collection Center, 955 E. Queen Creek Rd. (closed Tue/Wed)

Curbside collection is between Dec. 26 through Jan. 12, 2018 but a separate collection truck will collect trees.

Gilbert

Trees can be the following locations through Jan. 9.

Nichols Park, 700 N. Higley Rd.

Hours: Monday – Friday 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hetchler Park, 4620 S. Greenfield Rd.

Hours: Monday – Friday 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 2224 E. Queen Creek Rd.

Hours: Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Closed Dec. 25, 2017 and Jan. 1, 2018

A to Z Rentals, 1313 E. Baseline Road

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Closed Dec. 31, 2017 and Jan. 1, 2018

Glendale

The Glendale Sanitation Department has drop-off locations open until Jan. 8:

Acoma Park, 53rd Avenue and Acoma Road

Fire Station No. 156, 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road

Glendale Heroes Park, 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Foothills Park, 57th Avenue and Union Hills Drive

Sahuaro Ranch Park, SE corner of 63rd Avenue and Mountain View Road

O’Neill Park, 64th and Missouri avenues

Rose Lane Park, 51st and Marlette avenues

In Glendale, Christmas trees can also go in the monthly bulk trash collection scheduled for your area.

Mesa

City of Mesa residents can drop off trees at five locations until Jan. 14:

East Mesa Service Center, 6935 E. Decatur St.

Fitch Park, 651 N. Center St. (enter off of 8th St.)

Superstition Springs Police/Fire Station, 2430 S. Ellsworth Road

Mountain View Park, 845 N. Lindsay Road (enter off of Adobe St.)

Dobson Ranch Park, 2363 S. Dobson Road

The City of Mesa also offers curbside pickup of your tree for a fee of $22.59.

Peoria

Peoria is not accepting wreaths but Christmas trees can be dropped off until Jan. 2 at the following locations:

Peoria Sports Complex - 16101 N. 83rd Avenue (entrance off Paradise Lane)

Sunrise Mountain Library - 21109 N. 98th Avenue (west side of parking lot)

Home Depot - 25650 N. Lake Pleasant Road

Home Depot - 9201 W. Peoria Avenue

Lowe's - 8497 W. Thunderbird Road

Lowe's - 25311 N. Lake Pleasant Road

Walmart - 7975 W. Peoria Avenue

Walmart - 21655 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway

Phoenix

Trees and wreaths can be dropped off at the following locations through Jan. 8:

North Phoenix

Deer Valley Park, 19th Avenue and Utopia Road

Paradise Valley Park, 40th Street south of Union Hills Drive

Sereno Park, 56th Street and Sweetwater Avenue

Cactus Park, 38th Avenue and Cactus Road

Mountain View Park, Seventh Avenue south of Peoria Avenue

North Gateway Transfer Station, 30205 N. Black Canyon Hwy. (Dixileta exit)

Central Phoenix

Marivue Park, 59th Avenue and Osborn Road

Washington Park, 23rd Avenue and Maryland Avenue

Madison Park, 16th Street and Glenrosa Avenue

Los Olivos Park, 28th Street and Devonshire Avenue

Desert West Park, 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard

South Phoenix

El Reposo Park, Seventh Street and Alta Vista Road

Mountain Vista Park, 50th Street just north of Ray Road

Desert Foothills Park, Desert Foothills and Chandler Boulevard

Cesar Chavez Park, 35th Avenue and Baseline Road

27th Avenue Transfer Station, 3060 S. 27th Avenue

A to Z Equipment Rentals and Sales is also recycling trees ​9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the following dates:

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, Dec. 26 to Saturday, Jan. 6

Open until noon on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31

Closed on New Year's Day, Monday, Jan. 1

A to Z Equipment Rental has two locations:

4050 E. Indian School Road

15634 N. 32nd St.

There will be an event called "I Recycle Phoenix" at Christown-Spectrum Mall on Jan. 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at:

1703 W. Bethany Home Road, behind the Walmart.

Scottsdale

The City of Scottsdale is collecting trees curbside between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12. You need to have your tree at the curb by 5 a.m. Jan. 9.

If you miss the curbside collection, drop off your tree between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the following locations:

Scottsdale Ranch Park, 10400 E. Via Linda

Eldorado Park, 2311 N. Miller Road.

Tempe

Trees can be dropped off 24 hours a day, seven days a week until Jan. 31.

Compost Yard, North Rio Road Tempe, AZ 85281 (Intersection of Hardy Drive and Rio Salado Parkway)

Kiwanis Park Recreation Center, 6111 W. All-America Way (parking lot on west side)

