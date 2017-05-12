KPNX
Students show up in beards and camo to honor beloved 3rd grade teacher

Students and staff at Highland Lakes School honored third grade teacher Mr. J at an assembly Friday by dressing up like him. (Video: Joe and Marji Schneberger)

Mackenzie Concepcion, KPNX 10:07 PM. MST May 12, 2017

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Everybody loves Mr. J.

You can find Tim Johnson outside Highland Lakes School every school morning, giving out high-fives and compliments to the kids coming in.

It’s a routine that brightens everyone’s day, even if they aren’t in Johnson’s third-grade class.

The students turned the tables on Johnson Friday, making his day with an assembly in his honor.

Students and staff alike showed up wearing Mr. J beards and camoflauge fatigues.

The school dedicated the day as “Mr. J Day.”

