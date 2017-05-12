Students show up in beards and camo to honor beloved 3rd grade teacher

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Everybody loves Mr. J.
You can find Tim Johnson outside Highland Lakes School every school morning, giving out high-fives and compliments to the kids coming in.
It’s a routine that brightens everyone’s day, even if they aren’t in Johnson’s third-grade class.
The students turned the tables on Johnson Friday, making his day with an assembly in his honor.
Students and staff alike showed up wearing Mr. J beards and camoflauge fatigues.
The school dedicated the day as “Mr. J Day.”
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs