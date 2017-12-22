Selfless Arizona man wins family trip of a lifetime to Disneyland

The moment Stephan Patten shared the good news with his family. (Photo: Video screenshot)

SAN CARLOS, Ariz. - "My usual saying is, if it wasn't for bad luck I would have no luck at all," Stephan Patten said on the phone from San Carlos, Arizona.

Patten works for the San Carlos Apache Tribe as an executive assistant. His income is the sole income for his family of seven, and they, like so many other families on the reservation, his childhood friend Valerie Key said, have faced tough times financially.

"It is never enough to try and make ends meet," Key wrote in an email.

A family vacation to a place like Disneyland, Key wrote, was something Patten and his family "could only dream about."

But despite whatever hardships he has faced, Patten has never let it affect his giving nature. The man is selfless. Key called him "humble."

A tearful Patten, not wanting to boast about himself, said he likes to give back, whether that's through covering the tab for a couple's meal at a restaurant, coaching, buying a meal for a hungry family or starting a shoe drive to gather shoes for the youth on the reservation.

It's the character, he said, was instilled in him by his grandparents: "Always respect everybody." And it's something he's passed down to his kids.

Patten's girls just happen to have a huge heart like their father — on several occasions donating shoes to kids in need.

“It’s like I tell my kids," Patten said, “if we do good for people, good will find its way back to us.”

Well, good would find them.

The tribal chairman's grand prize during a Christmas dinner for the San Carlos Apache Tribe employees was a trip for four to Disneyland.

There was no way Patten would win — at least, that's what he thought.

"I actually gave up looking at my ticket during the raffle drawing. I was pretty much set I wasn’t going to win that day," Patten said.

The chairman selected a ticket, but no one claimed the prize. He drew another and what followed were four numbers that Patten will probably never forget.

19-0-1. Patten's ticket number.

"I just sat there at first and I didn’t think I heard him right, then he read the number again — 1901 —and then he said Stephan Patten."

Patten was in shock.

"I was just like 'What!? Are you serious!?' I didn’t know if I should get up or what. I’ve never really won anything like this."

"He was joking right beforehand and said 'Oh, its going to be my ticket,' we were just laughing about it. He was just in shock," Key said.

"When he got up on stage to receive his prize, he said with tears in his eyes and a voice so shaken up from the tears he was crying, "'I have three girls at home going to Disneyland.'"

Then it came time to tell his children, something Patten said, made him just as nervous as the moment the chairman called his number.

"My girls are all into the Disney stuff," he said.

The moment, full of tears, hugs and joy, was captured on camera by Key, who was also crying herself.

"You could just hear the screams. Two little ones started crying and I was videoing the whole time just crying," Key said. "It was supposed to be a happy thing but we’re all crying."

Patten finally got the chance to tell his girls that all the good they've done had come back to them. They were so excited, they basically told the whole Basha's store when the family went to get dinner.

But since they joke so much in the house, Patten said, there's at least one still in disbelief.

"It’s something I don’t think my wife has actually accepted yet herself," Patten said with a laugh. "She probably won’t believe it until she sees the tickets and everything in hand."

Key said the moment was amazing and could not have happened to a more deserving person or family.

A deserving person that on the same night he won a trip to Disneyland helped out another family in need who had apparently been sleeping in a shack and hadn't eaten.

He bought the family a chicken dinner.

“Me winning that trip I felt like I had to give back to someone in someway, bless somebody else" Patten said. "You just don’t know what people are dealing with. Sometimes the smallest gesture could mean the world to them."

As for the trip, Patten is hoping they can take it during the girls' spring break so they don't miss too much school. But he said he has no idea what's in store for them once they get to the "Happiest Place on Earth."

"I have no clue what’s there and what's not there," he said. "I guess I have a lot of homework on that."

He just knows they'll have to see Pocahontas at some point, the Disney princess one of his girls is most looking forward to meeting.

