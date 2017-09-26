Imagine Dragons jams with music therapy patients at Mesa children's hospital

Members of the Grammy Award-winning alt-rock band Imagine Dragons stopped by Sophie's Place at Cardon Children's Hospital to jam with the patients in the hospital's music therapy program. (Photo: Pete Scholz/12 News)

MESA, Ariz - A very special jam session took place Tuesday afternoon for patients at Cardon Children's Hospital in Mesa. The event featured a Grammy award-winning band and an NFL Hall of Fame quarterback.

The guys from the chart-topping alt-rock group Imagine Dragons -- in Phoenix to launch their latest world tour Tuesday night -- stopped by Cardon Children's to sit in with kids as they jammed in the hospital's new music therapy center called "Sophie's Place."

"I felt very overwhelmed the whole time," Kaylee Moreno, 13, a patient for three years at Cardon Children's. "I didn't know what to think. I'm still in shock right now."

Kaylee and about dozen other patients and their families squeezed into the new facility just in time for Ben McKee, Daniel Platzman, Wayne Sermon and Dan Reynolds to pick up a few instruments and join in on the healing that music brings to the kids.

"Doing stuff like this is heartwarming," Imagine Dragons' drummer Platzman said. "We have a very self-indulgent career, and to do something that's not focused on ourselves is really great."

The band partnered with NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young and his wife Barb through their Forever Young Foundation to build Sophie's Place at Cardons Children's Hospital.

