Bonnie and Clyde from Maricopa Co. Animal Care have been adopted!

Bonnie and Clyde joining the Hayes family. (Photo: MCACC)

The Valley's furry darlings, Bonnie and Clyde, have been adopted, according to sources close to the situation.

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control said in a Facebook post that the duo would be joining the Hayes family, calling them "one big happy family."

The pair gained national attention when this week when MCACC shared their story on Facebook.

They were featured by cute animal watch site The Dodo and everyone's 2003 homepage MSN, but perhaps their biggest break came when 12 News shared their story Wednesday.

We wish them the best of luck as they begin their life together!

If you're interested in adoption a pet of your own, you can reach MCACC on its Facebook page or at 602-506-7387.

