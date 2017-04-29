Get DIY ideas for spring at the Maricopa County Home and Garden Show

"Chopped" host Ted Allen on the main stage at the Secret Ingredient Cooking Challenge (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX – The largest home show in the Southwest has returned to the Arizona State Fairgrounds this weekend.

The Maricopa County Home and Garden Show runs from Friday April 28 through Sunday, April 30, and provides an endless list of ways to reinvent your home for spring.

Here’s a list of things to do and see at the show:

• Meet "Chopped" host Ted Allen – Meet-and-greet with Allen after the Secret Ingredient Cooking Challenge on Saturday and Sunday.

• Secret Ingredient Cooking Challenge – Watch two local chefs go head-to-head in a cook-off featuring Arizona-based ingredients from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Main Stage.

•The "He Shed She Shed" Competition – Local design students will compete to create the ultimate backyard retreat using sheds from Tuff Shed and a $1,000 budget.

•Make Your Own Bath Bombs – FREE class from Arizona Handmade Soaps will teach you to craft customized vegan bath bombs from start to finish.

•FREE DIY Seminars – Learn how to build a barn door, install your own putting green and turf, plant a fruitful herb garden and more with daily seminars from local experts.

•Local Artisan Home Décor Marketplace – Shop unique local artisans for handmade items, including home décor, personal care, innovative art and more.

•Discover Europe's Finest Wines – FREE wine tastings held throughout the show.

A Pet Lover's Must-See – Witness amazing obedience demonstrations from Dog Training Elite.

The home and garden show goes until 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Daily admission is $8 for adults and $3 for kids ages 3 to 12. Children 2 and younger can get in for free.

If you want to know more about the Maricopa County Home and Garden Show you can visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

