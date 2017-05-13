Flower delivery preparations at AZ Flower Market

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body found in desert is missing Vail teen
-
Owner's dog adopted to another family
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Extended interview with Tarra Simmons
-
Local high school student goes viral with senior photos
-
Widower's message after losing wife in Dallas office shooting
-
Valley mom killed by alleged drunk driver
-
Mr. J leads Highland Lakes School assembly in his honor
-
Arizona's Most Wanted: The hunt for 3 dangerous criminals
-
Stopping robocalls from flooding your phone
More Stories
-
Teen dead after helping friend with stalled carMay 13, 2017, 9:52 p.m.
-
D-Backs catcher hospitalized after hit in face by…May 13, 2017, 3:59 p.m.
-
Val Kilmer returning to Arizona as 'Tombstone' characterMay 13, 2017, 2:39 p.m.