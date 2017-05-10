Mesa mother, grandmother gets makeover for Mother's Day

(Photo: Halie Cook/KPNX) Rita Wright, 88, of Mesa was surprised with a makeover and lunch today for Mother's Day.

A Mesa mother of four was surprised Wednesday with a makeover from her home care service, Visiting Angels of East Mesa.

Rita Wright, 88, was chosen out of countless candidates for the Mother's Day makeover.

"She's a phenomenal mother," said Lori Thompson, Rita's caregiver of two years.

Wright was taken to get her nails and makeup professionally done at Bellisimo Salon and Day Spa before having lunch at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse.

“I just couldn’t understand how, why," said Wright.

Lori and staff at Visiting Angels knew she was the perfect candidate.

In addition to being a mother and grandmother, she also takes care of her 91-year-old husband, who suffers from dementia.

"She is just diligent, she is life, she is light. She is just fun and has ton of life left in her and wants to capture as much of it as she can," said Joan Marlow, a special project coordinator for Visiting Angels.

