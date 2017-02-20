Arizona boy, 6, with cancer gets special birthday surprise

TEMPE, Ariz. - Alex Hernandez got a big surprise Monday at the Legoland Discovery Center in Tempe. Thanks to Hope Kids of Arizona, his birthday was all about Batman, Legos and family fun.

Hernandez has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain tumor and is no longer eligible for radiation or surgery.

“He knows what he wants, he knows where he’s going,” said his mom Sochitl Lopez. “He’s here for a purpose and he never gives up. He keeps going and going, no matter what he’s going through.”

“At Hope Kids we provide an ongoing calendar of free events and activities for children who have life-threatening life conditions,” said Angie Abfalter, program manager for HopeKids Arizona. “We just want to give them something to look forward to and something to smile about.”

Lopez was happy to see her son have a good day.

“He lifts me up, keeps me going and puts a smile on my face," she said. He’s my superhero.”

If you'd like to donate to HopeKids.org, click here.

(© 2017 KPNX)