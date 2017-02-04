Eat at your own risk: Restaurant reports

Photo: Ben Hosking via Flickr

The Maricopa County Environmental Services Department periodically inspects public food-service establishments for health-code violations.

This list shows restaurant health reports including priority violations* over the past seven days, the last column being the number of violations.

This list is provided for information only . For historical information, you can see past reports or search by business name or address at the main Maricopa County Environmental Services Department page.

iframes not supported.

You can filter this list by city with the drop-down menu ... cities not listed have no violations among reports filed in the past seven days, but may have outstanding violations from earlier reports.

*A "priority violation" is defined by Environmental Services as "a major violation that directly contributes to increasing the risk of foodborne illness or injury."

