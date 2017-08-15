5 tips and tricks to make packing your kids' lunch a breeze

My twins Zakary and Zoey help me show you 5 tips and tricks. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - My twins Zakary and Zoey just started preschool this year for the first time, so I knew I had to learn a few tricks to make my life easier as they head out the door.

Here are 5 tips and tricks I use daily when getting their lunches together:

1. Use a Bento Lunch Box: I used to use 3 Rubbermaid containers — what a hassle! 1 simple Bento box container with an easy to open lid cuts out mess and time. Click here to see where I got mine.

2. Use silicone cupcake and muffin liners: It helps separate food inside the Bento box containers and you can re-use them over and over. Click here to see where I got mine.

3. Freeze their water bottles: I fill my kids' bottles up almost half way with water and freeze them. After it's frozen, I fill the rest of the bottle up with more water — the water is colder longer and there's less mess with ice cubes.

4. Organize your pantry: I used to have a messy pantry. That led to buying things I already had because I couldn't find them — what a waste! So now I have a lot of baskets that are labeled and it makes my life easier, cleaner, and I'm not wasting money and time.

5. Make your own trail mix: Get your children's favorite nuts and dried fruit and let them fill up their own snack bags. It's fun for them, while giving you a little break! Some of Zak and Zoey's favorites are cashews, craisins, banana chips, raisins, sunflower seeds, slivered almonds and raisins. I even added Cheerios!

So there you have it. By the way, big thanks to Zak and Zoey's preschool teacher Ms. Lynn for recommending the Bento boxes and silicone liners. They helped me and hopefully you too! Good luck!

© 2017 KPNX-TV