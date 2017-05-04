Star Wars recipes for your May the Fourth celebration

Stormtrooper rice balls. (Photo: JustJennRecipes.com)

PHOENIX - Happy Star Wars Day! May the fourth be with you on this out-of-this-world day.

If you are hosting a Star Wars party or heading out to celebrate, impress your friends and family with these incredible Star Wars recipes from JustJennRecipes.com.

Blue Milk

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups whole milk

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

blue food gel dye

Instructions:

Stir together the milk, sugar, and vanilla.

When the sugar is dissolved, stir in a drop of blue food gel dye until combined.

Keep in the refrigerator until ready to drink.

Stormtrooper Rice Balls

You’ll need:

Kotobukiya Stormtrooper Egg Shaper

1 sheet seaweed

Ingredients:

1-1/2 cups cooked rice, warm

1/4 cup cooked salmon, flaked

1 tablespoon furikake seasoning

Instructions:

In bowl stir together the rice, salmon flakes and furikake.

Shape a scoop or rice into a small ball and place into the egg shaper. Press to form a stormtrooper shape, adding more of the rice mixture if necessary. Set aside.

Once all the rice balls are made, cut the seaweed into small shapes to create the details of the stormtrooper helmet and place on the rice balls to serve.

Yoda’s Root Leaf Stew

You’ll need:

Immersion blender

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 cup onion, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 carrots, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

36 ounces vegetable broth

1 cup green split peas, rinsed

1 potato, cubed

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper

Toppings:

Pea shoots

Oyster mushrooms

Carrot chips

Instructions:

In a pot over medium-high, in the vegetable oil cook the onion and garlic until softened. Add the carrots and celery and stir for 5 minutes.

Add the vegetable broth, split peas, and potatoes. Season with thyme, bay leaf, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 35 minutes.

Use the immersion blender according to manufacturer’s directions. Blend to desired consistency.

Season with more salt and pepper to taste. Spoon the stew into bowls, add pea shoots, oyster mushroom, and carrot chips to serve.

Shoretrooper Shortbread

You’ll need:

Shoretrooper template

Black icing

White icing

Red icing

Ingredients:

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

2/3 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and prep baking sheets with silpats or parchment.

In a bowl whisk together the flour, cinnamon, and salt.

In the bowl of an electric mixer cream the butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla.

Add the flour and stir until combined.

Roll the dough out to 1/4-inch thick. Use the template to cut into shoretrooper shapes then place on the prepped baking sheets.

Bake 14 to 16 minutes then let cool on a wire rack.

With the black icing and white icing use a #4 tip to pipe the helmet details. Use a #2 tip and red icing for the helmet insignia.

K-2SO Brownies

You’ll need:

Template

Black icing

White icing

Ingredients:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

pinch of salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1 cup sugar

8 ounces dark chocolate, melted

4 eggs

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Frosting ingredients:

4 tablespoons butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup cocoa powder

3 tablespoons whole milk

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prep a quarter sheet pan with buttered parchment.

In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, stir together the butter, sugar and melted chocolate.

Add the eggs and vanilla.

Stir in the dry ingredients until just combined.

Pour into the prepped pan.

Bake for 40 minutes until toothpick comes out clean. Let cool.

To make the frosting, in a bowl stir together the butter, powdered sugar, cocoa powder and milk. Spread evenly over the brownies.

Cut out the brownies into Kay’s head shape using the template. Use the black icing and a #3 tip to create the bottom details, then use a #7 tip with white icing for his eyes. Once the icing is set the brownies are ready to serve.

Yoda Inari Sushi (makes 6)

You’ll need:

1 package abura age tofu pouches

12 edamame pods, cooked

1 sheet seaweed

Ingredients:

2 cups jade pearl rice

3 cups water

1/4 cup rice vinegar

3 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Give the jade pearl rice a quick rinse, then place in a saucepan with 3 cups water and bring to a boil.

Cover and reduce heat, then simmer for 20 minutes until the water is absorbed. Remove from heat, let sit for 15 minutes, covered.

Transfer the jade pearl rice into a bowl and fold in the rice vinegar, sugar and salt. Let cool slightly.

Prepare tofu pouches according the package.

Pull apart each pouch and stuff with the rice mixture. Then form a small 1-1/2 round ball of rice and place on top of the lightly packed rice.

Slide in an edamame pod on each side of the rice ball to form Yoda’s ears.

Cut or punch out seaweed to form facial features and place onto the rice ball to serve.

Jabba the Hutt Marshmallow Treats (makes 10)

You’ll need:

1 cup green sanding sugar

yellow icing

brown icing

Ingredients:

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

⅓ cup water

1 cup sugar

¼ cup water

½ teaspoon vanilla

Instructions:

Prep a small pan with parchment and spread 1/3 of the green sanding sugar evenly on the parchment. Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the gelatin and ⅓ cup water. Stir well and set aside.

In saucepan, stir together the 1 cup sugar and ¼ cup water.

Over medium high heat, cook the sugar and water until it reaches the soft ball stage, approximately 238 F degrees on a candy thermometer. Do not stir.

Once it reaches 238 degrees, remove from heat and carefully pour into the gelatin mixture. Whip on high with an electric-mixer whisk attachment until the mixture becomes white and stiff peaks form.

Spoon the mixture into a piping bag fitted with a #12 tip and pipe directly onto the colored sugar in the prepped pan. To make the Jabba shape, start with the tail, and curve around to form the body.

Pipe upwards in a swirl, add arms, and finish off the top to form his head. Immediately spoon the green sugar over the entire figure. Let cool completely.

Once the shapes are cool, use a #1 piping tip and yellow and brown icing to create Jabba’s facial features.

When the icing is dry, the Jabbas are ready to serve.

All recipes come courtesy of Jenn Fujikawa and JustJennRecipes.com.

© 2017 KPNX-TV