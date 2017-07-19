You will definitely find your calm with 10 hours of 'Planet Earth' footage

Drift off to dreamland with 10 hours of incredible "Planet Earth" footage. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

In today's fast-paced lifestyle, we can certainly appreciate the need to take a moment to sit back and relax.

Whether it's a full to-do list or never-ending work commitments, finding a way to unwind can be virtually impossible.

Well don't worry, "Planet Earth II" has you covered.

The creators of the BBC documentary recently released hours of footage on YouTube as "visual soundscapes" and the videos are as incredible as you can imagine.

This beautiful footage from the mountains is absolutely relaxing.

But if you're looking for a different location, they have other destinations available. Some of the other locations include vibrant jungles, beautiful deserts and breathtaking islands.

And don't forget to keep the sound on. The nature noises are the perfect companion to the stunning visuals.

