Viral father-daughter duo melts hearts on The Voice

Dave Crosby is a wonderful singer as he demonstrated on the season premiere of "The Voice" Tuesday. But his daughter may be the one who just captured the hearts of the show's fans.

The father-daughter duo is no stranger to the spotlight. You may recognize them from their cover of Randy Newman's "You've Got a Friend in Me."

Since then Claire Ryann and her dad have continued to wow and make the internet gush over the adorableness.

Adam Levine turned his chair without knowing who he was. But it didn't take long for the superstar to recognize Crosby -- who eventually brought out Claire for a little performance of her own.

We definitely would've turned our chair for both. Looks like we might be rooting for #TeamAdam this season!

