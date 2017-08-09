This whiny husky doesn't care if his owner called shotgun

Who will win this dibs debate? (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

It's car etiquette 101: the front passenger seat always goes to the person who calls "shotgun."

But it looks like this whiny husky doesn't want to follow the rules.

A video was recently uploaded to YouTube showing a dibs debate between Zeus, the husky, and his owner.

The woman in the video wants to sit in the passenger seat, but Zeus isn't budging.

After watching this clip, it's easy to see why his owner calls him Zeus, the stubborn husky.

