This video of a guy chopping cilantro has more than 3 million views on Twitter

Rogelio chopping cilantro (Photo: Twitter)

The internet is a weird place.

A video of a man chopping cilantro has gone viral. Nope, nothing else happens — just a guy chopping cilantro.

Twitter user Rebecca Castañeda shared the video after multiple requests in response to an earlier post to her Snapchat account.

"So many people messaged me on Snapchat on how satisfying this video was. Twitter, I’m gifting you the video of Rogelio chopping cilantro," she wrote.

So many people messaged me on Snapchat on how satisfying this video was. Twitter, I’m gifting you the video of Rogelio chopping cilantro. pic.twitter.com/tvY5m5ffU7 — Rebecca Castañeda (@atomic_era) January 4, 2018

Whether you love or hate cilantro, the video is indeed incredibly satisfying to watch.

The Twitterverse seems to think so, at least. The video, posted on Jan. 3, has 3.65 million views as of Friday.

I am not ashamed to admit I watched all 2 minutes and 20 seconds of the video. As a millennial with an attention span of about 30 seconds, that is quite the accomplishment.

I think Twitter user Eric Zelichowski summed it up best with his review of the video:

“Not disappointed. 10/10 IMDB, 98% Rotten Tomatoes.”

