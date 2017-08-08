This stubborn dog is better at tantrums than your kids are

This pooch just wants a few more minutes of fun. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

Sometimes you're having so much fun that you hope it never ends.

You're joy and contentment are at peak levels, at you never want it to stop.

But like they always say, all good things must come to an end.

Even for this unwilling pooch.

A recent video from the Facebook page of 9 News Gold Coast shows a Golden Retriever doing everything possible to get a few more minutes at the park.

The dog's owner was ready to go, but the retriever had other plans.

In the video, the stubborn pooch plays dead and flat out refuses to leave. After a couple unsuccessful leash tugs, its owner ultimately takes off the dog's leash and strolls away off screen.

Despite its eagerness to stay and play, the dog calls his owner's bluff and saunters off defeated. But not without getting a round of applause from onlookers.

Until next time, our furry friend. Until next time.

