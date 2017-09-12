KPNX
This smiling dog is for sure going to brighten your day

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 6:22 AM. MST September 12, 2017

If you're week needs a little pick-me-up, we have just the thing.

This absolutely adorable dog.

A tweet from user @AbiTuttle is making the rounds online that features a little pup slowly smiling for the camera.

Apparently people can't get enough of the little four-legged friend, because as of Tuesday morning the tweet had more than 150,000 retweets and 287,000 likes.

Consider your day brightened.

