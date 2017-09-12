This smiling dog is for sure going to brighten your day

If you're week needs a little pick-me-up, we have just the thing.
This absolutely adorable dog.
A tweet from user @AbiTuttle is making the rounds online that features a little pup slowly smiling for the camera.
had to post on twitter too because hoss is way too cute 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ElzV0Yt5iB— abi tuttle (@AbiTuttle) September 5, 2017
Apparently people can't get enough of the little four-legged friend, because as of Tuesday morning the tweet had more than 150,000 retweets and 287,000 likes.
Consider your day brightened.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs