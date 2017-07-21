This baby's first word will warm every geeks' heart

Comic-book fan or not, this video is adorable. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

If you ask any parent, hearing their child's first word is a special and momentous moment.

But for Michael McAvoy, hearing his daughter's first word made him even more excited.

McAvoy shared the cute moment on Twitter, and comic book fans can't get enough of it.

So what was the word?

Well, as a bit of a geek, I am over-the-moon with my daughter's first word. Can't understand why my wife isn't as happy about it. pic.twitter.com/L7vSao5xFF — Michael McAvoy (@KillieMeSoftly) July 18, 2017

It was none other than the name of everyone's favorite Caped Crusader.

In the clip, McAvoy hums the tune from the classic "Batman" television show before his daughter says the name of Bruce Wayne's secret identity.

"Can't understand why my wife isn't happy about it," McAvoy wrote in the tweet.

Since it's posting, the tweet has received more than 13,000 retweets and 29,000 likes.

Whether you're a comic-book enthusiast or not, you can't deny the video is adorable.

Well, it looks like DC just got a new fan.

