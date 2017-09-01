KPNX
These very good dogs could make your next flight from Sky Harbor a little less stressful

Elizabeth Wiley, KPNX 12:43 PM. MST September 01, 2017

Do you dread flying? Do crowded airports cause you extra anxiety?

Starting Friday, a group of very good dogs will be on hand to ease travelers’ stress at Sky Harbor Airport.

The Navigator Buddies – as the program is called – and their owners are volunteers and are connected to a registered pet therapy program.

So next time you’re at Sky Harbor, keep an eye out for furry four-legged friends wearing purple.

They’ll be available both before and after security offering some puppy love.

The dogs and their human companions will work a two-hour shift each week.

Anyone interested in taking part of the program should visit the Sky Harbor website.

