These very good dogs could make your next flight from Sky Harbor a little less stressful

Do you dread flying? Do crowded airports cause you extra anxiety?
Starting Friday, a group of very good dogs will be on hand to ease travelers’ stress at Sky Harbor Airport.
The Navigator Buddies – as the program is called – and their owners are volunteers and are connected to a registered pet therapy program.
A bunch of good dogs (that you can pet) will soon be roving around @PHXSkyHarbor to help stressed travelers relax #12news #dogsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/jeqm0NZ9B8— Jeffrey Blackburn (@lensjb) September 1, 2017
So next time you’re at Sky Harbor, keep an eye out for furry four-legged friends wearing purple.
They’ll be available both before and after security offering some puppy love.
The dogs and their human companions will work a two-hour shift each week.
Anyone interested in taking part of the program should visit the Sky Harbor website.
