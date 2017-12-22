The 12 News team shares their favorite family recipes

Our 12 News team shares their favorite family recipes. (Photo: 12 News)

With the holiday season on the way, our 12 News team wanted to share some of their favorite family recipes with you.

From tasty sweet potato pie to grandma's brisket, our team has a wide variety of tastes.

Here’s a list of our teams most delicious recipes. Check back often for more recipe additions!

Ryan Cody's Flamin' Wings

Ryan Cody shares the perfect dish for any holiday party AND the football season. MORE

Jimmy Q's grandma's homemade Christmas pozole

Jimmy Q shared this recipe that his grandmother used to make pozole every Christmas. MORE

Krystle Henderson's Pizzelles

If you want to try out Krystle Henderson's classic, Italian Pizzelles, here's everything you need to get started. MORE

Nicole Zymek's Polish 'Greek-style' fish

It's been a staple on every Christmas Eve, or Wigilia (pronounced Vee-Gill-yeah), in her family. Think of it as a healthy fish casserole with lots of veggies. MORE

Bryan West's Kolaskie cookies

Team 12's Bryan West shares his recipe for homemade Kolaskie cookies. If you want to make your own batch, here's what you need. MORE

Tram Mai's family Christmas Casserole

Tram Mai and her family show us how to make a delicious Christmas casserole. Since Tram and her husband met, Stephen has made this casserole during the holidays. MORE

Charly Edsitty's blue corn pancakes

Team 12's Charly Edsitty takes some time to share her family's blue corn pancake recipe. Here's what you need to make your own perfect pancakes. MORE

Rachel Cole's crispy tacos

Team 12's Rachel Cole takes some time to share her family's crispy taco recipe. MORE

Vanessa Ramirez family's arroz con leche

Check out this delicious holiday favorite from the Ramirez family. MORE

Emma Jade's favorite banana bread

For our own Emma Jade, there's nothing better than her famous banana bread. And now she's sharing her family recipe with our 12 News viewers! MORE

Paul Gerke's family Chex Mix

If you're looking for a great snack for your holiday parties this year, our own Paul Gerke is sharing the recipe of his family-favorite Chex Mix. MORE

Antonia Mejia's family barbacoa

Our own Antonia Mejia took a moment to share her recipe for authentic barbacoa. Otherwise know as a barbecue pit, the barbacoa dish has been in the Mejia family for generations. MORE

Grandma's brisket with Mark Curtis

In the kitchen with Team 12's own Mark Curtis, and his wife Abby, cooking up a delicious family recipe. There's one dish Abby's family looks forward to twice a year: Grandma's brisket. MORE

Grandma's sweet potato pie with Caribe Devine

You've probably had plenty of pumpkin pie - but just wait until you try Caribe's sweet potato pie! The recipe was passed down from her late grandmother and it's delicious! MORE

In the kitchen with Tram Mai baking sugar cookies

This "No Roll Sugar Cookies" recipe is special to Tram because her dear friend Judy Toth (or as the kids fondly call her "Aunt Judy") gave it to her. MORE

Joe Dana's German pancakes

German pancakes have been a Christmas tradition for years in the Dana household. Now Joe's sharing the recipe with you. MORE

Jen Wahl shares her family's gluten-free pierogi recipe

This delicious dish celebrates Jen Wahl's heritage and brings her family together each holiday season. MORE

