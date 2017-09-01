Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte may arrive sooner than we thought

Beverage cups featuring the logo of Starbucks Coffee are seen in the new flagship store on 42nd Street Aug. 5, 2003 in New York City. (Photo: Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

It's arrival helps bring in the unofficial end to summer.

The yearly debut of the Pumpkin Spice Latte is eagerly anticipated by many and is a hot item as the calendar turns to fall.

But we may see the popular drink sooner than anticipated.

While the official launch date hasn't been announced, the official Pumpkin Spice Latte Twitter account is sending out some exciting tweets.

STARBUCKS FACEBOOK. SEPTEMBER 1ST. I'M EXCITED POPCORN'S EXCITED GET EXCITED!!! pic.twitter.com/FqsfPMQWeO — Pumpkin Spice Latte (@TheRealPSL) August 30, 2017

Could we be seeing the arrival of the PSL today?

I CAN’T TELL YOU YES I CAN NO I CAN’T STARBUCKS FACEBOOK SEPTEMBER 1ST THAT’S ALL I CAN SAY AH!!! — Pumpkin Spice Latte (@TheRealPSL) August 28, 2017

As we wait for the official 2017 debut, fans can watch a Facebook live stream from Starbucks showing the "hatching" of a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Will you be rushing out to Starbucks for a PSL once they're released?

© 2017 KPNX-TV