Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte may arrive sooner than we thought

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 8:46 AM. MST September 01, 2017

It's arrival helps bring in the unofficial end to summer.

The yearly debut of the Pumpkin Spice Latte is eagerly anticipated by many and is a hot item as the calendar turns to fall.

But we may see the popular drink sooner than anticipated.

While the official launch date hasn't been announced, the official Pumpkin Spice Latte Twitter account is sending out some exciting tweets.

Could we be seeing the arrival of the PSL today?

As we wait for the official 2017 debut, fans can watch a Facebook live stream from Starbucks showing the "hatching" of a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Will you be rushing out to Starbucks for a PSL once they're released?

