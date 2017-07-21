Solar eclipse will pass over US skies exactly one month from today

Total solar eclipse is expected to start passing over U.S. skies, August 21, 2017. (Photo: NBC News)

PHOENIX - All eyes will be on the sky in exactly one month, for the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly a century. The path of totality, where you can watch the full solar eclipse, will start in Salem, Oregon on August 21, 2017 and end in Charleston, South Carolina.

While Arizona won't be able to catch a glimpse of the total eclipse, desert sky watchers will be able to view a partial solar eclipse. According to NASA, that is where the moon covers a part of the sun. There are also dozens of live streams which will be available on the Internet.

One very busy spot for eclipse enthusiasts, will be the Watt Family Innovation Center at Clemson University in South Carolina. A monumental viewing party is expected, with about 30,000 people on campus and millions more across the U.S.

That's where student scientists are getting ready for the lesson of a lifetime. The telescope on the Clemson campus is part of the Citizen Cate Experiment.

Telescopes are perfectly positioned across the country, capturing thousands of images of the total solar eclipse in August.

"So we're going to have school kids, retirees, people from all across the country, all walks of life collecting data and putting it all together so that we can compliment the work that NASA is doing," said Sean Brittain, PhD, Clemson University.

That means you don't need to have a PhD to participate. Children in Riverton, Wyoming are launching a balloon with student experiments. They'll live stream the eclipse that will travel through 14 states.

All cameras and telescopes need a solar filter to record the cosmic phenomenon. Looking through a telescope without a solar filter, could damage your eyes.

So, the most important piece of viewing equipment is pretty low-tech. But, special eclipse glasses are a must to protect your eyes while watching the sun disappear.

Experts also warn against using smartphones for solar selfies, because the strong rays could fry the phones.



For detailed information on where and when you can watch the total solar eclipse, visit NASA's special website by clicking here

