Serviceman's family left without air conditioning

MARTINDALE, Texas - A day without air conditioning is tough. A week is even harder.

The wife of a deployed serviceman knows first hand after she says a repair company left her and her children in the heat.

Juliet and Tres Long thought they were getting a bargain when a colleague referred them to Green Earth Home Comfort.

But they quickly learned the price to replace their air conditioner was too good to be true.

"We were under the impression that we were going to get something of good quality," Juliet Long said.

Fans are now a must-have at the Long's house.

Day after day, Juliet goes it alone while Tres serves his country overseas.

"He was feeling hopeless because as much as he wanted to help, he couldn't," Long said.

Juliet juggles work and her family while waiting for Green Earth Home Comfort to fix the air conditioner.

She says different repairmen have shown up -- one on a motorcycle with no tools.

"I've never experienced customer service like that," Long said.

The unit was finally replaced, but it doesn't work properly.

Juliet paid thousands and all she has to show for it is a mess.

She says the owner of Green Earth, Mike Dixon, is not responsive.

"I let him know that every single day, I need to know what I'm doing with my kids, it never seemed like it was a priority," Long said.

Juliet sent a notice canceling her contract, but got no response.

12 News KENS confirmed Dixon has an active license to be an air conditioning contractor in Texas.

However, the address on his invoice is a house in Houston.

He told Juliet he lives in Florida.

Finding anything about Green Earth online is difficult.

Family friends have stepped in to help Juliet.

The air conditioner still needs some work, but she doesn't expect any help from Green Earth.

"I don't feel like this is a legitimate business," Long said.

KENS made multiple attempts to contact Dixon, but he has not responded at this time.

