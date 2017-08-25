Reimagining of giraffes sends long-necked mammal out of this world

An interesting, and quite hilarious, photo is making the rounds on Twitter and it's sparking the question, "Did giraffes need to be fixed in the first place?"
Apparently, according to Josephine Sayers, they did.
Sayers, a cartoonist and mother of "two children and millions of bacteria," tweeted her reimagining of the long-necked mammal with the caption, "I fixed giraffes."
I fixed giraffes. pic.twitter.com/QtavtoFRAt— Josephine A. Sayers (@joeyalison) August 22, 2017
The internet had thoughts.
Some liked the idea.
Implementing this will be difficult. But worth it.— Nick Routley (@Phanyxx) August 22, 2017
Thank you for fixing giraffes— Ryan North (@ryanqnorth) August 22, 2017
August 22, 2017
While others said "Nope."
August 22, 2017
August 22, 2017
While we may not know what prompted Sayers to "fix giraffes," we do know it's definitely giving us some extraterrestrial...
and nostalgic feels.
Since being posted earlier this week, Sayers' tweet has 10,000 retweets and over 30,000 likes.
Aww! Aren't they cute?
They're breeding! pic.twitter.com/epPAOKd0IB— Josephine A. Sayers (@joeyalison) August 24, 2017
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs