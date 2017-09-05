Pregnant Ohio mom poses for maternity photos with thousands of bees

Photo taken by Kendrah Damis of Kendrah Damis Photogrpahy. https://www.kendrahdamisphotography.com/ (Photo: Custom)

AKRON - Yep. You read that right.

Those who know Emily Mueller wouldn't be surprised to find out that she decided to take her pregnancy photos with a swarm of bees covering her belly.

"[The photos] are absolutely beautiful," said Mueller. ""They’re everything I ever wanted."

Mueller has made a career out of saving honey bees in Akron and surrounding areas.

Mueller, the Summit County Apiary Inspector and Master Beekeeping Program Chair for the Ohio State Beekeeper's Association, is the woman behind "Mueller Honey Bee," a company with a mission to rescue honey bees through swarm removals and cutouts.

"As I learned about their importance about what they represent, and the fact that we won’t survive without honey bees, kind of became a lot more to me than a stinging insect."

So, as you can see, it's no surprise bees would be part of her photo shoot with the help of Kendrah Damis Photography.

With the help of Mueller's husband, the vision for a "bee-autiful" photo shoot was about to come to life.

"I had actually caught the swarm in Wadsworth that morning, prior, at one of the parks they had, so the parks and [recreation] people were only standing a few feet away through the whole thing."

The science behind the strategic placement?

"My husband shook the bees onto the ground, I placed the queen in my hand, on my stomach until the bees started to cover."

No doubt it became one of the most unique photo shoots Damis was asked to participate in.

"When the bees were there, I was a little uneasy, of course, but Emily was so calm and her family was so calm, it just really helped," said Damis.

Damis said she would do it all over again.

"I’m aiming to top it, always."

