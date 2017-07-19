Phoenix's Chris Bianco made some of that famous pizza on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Chris Bianco on 'Kimmel.' (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

The real-life friendship between Phoenix's (and America's) renowned chef Chris Bianco and Jimmy Kimmel played out on Tuesday night's episode of the latter's late-night talk show.

Bianco, who owns the legendary Pizzeria Bianco, joined Kimmel and Billy Crystal to advertise his new book Bianco and show the two funny guys a thing or two about making a famous pizza.

During the nearly 10-minute segment, Kimmel said he learned a lot about cooking from Bianco before the three dove right into (hands-deep in Crystal's case) making the sauce and dough.

Bianco, of course, did most of the work putting his finishing touches on the pizza while Crystal and Kimmel cracked jokes.

Guillermo helped out too, cleaning the final product off the plate.

