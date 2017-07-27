Phoenix Zoo shares cute photo of ferret litter

Look at those faces! (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

Now aren't they cute?

Those who follow the Phoenix Zoo on Facebook got quite the treat Wednesday.

The zoo shared an adorable photo of a litter of seven black-footed ferret kits and the internet couldn't handle the cuteness.

According to the post, the ferrets were produced during this year's black-footed ferret breeding season.

And along with being a fun place for visitors to see various species of animals, the Phoenix Zoo is also one of six black-footed ferret propagation for reintroduction (release into the wild) facilities in the world.

More than 500 black-footed ferrets have been produced at the zoo to date, according to the Facebook post.

For more information on the zoo and its programs, visit their website.

