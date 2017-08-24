KPNX
Close

Phoenix in top 10 for most infested bed bug cities in America

Our biggest fears can have our minds racing with scary images of bed bugs, but could you spot one? Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story.

12 News , WKYC 7:34 AM. MST August 24, 2017

PHOENIX -- Well, here's a fact that will make your skin crawl.

Phoenix has earned a top 10 spot on a list no city would ever want to be on.

When it comes to having the most reported cases of bed bugs, Phoenix is No. 7 in the U.S.

That designation comes from the 2017 rankings, which were released by Terminix early Thursday morning.

Terminix created the list based on the highest number of actual bed bug services from Jan. 1 through June 30.

The 20 worst bed bug cities are…

1. Cleveland

2. Cincinnati

3. Detroit

4. Las Vegas

5. Denver

6. Houston

7. Phoenix

8. Indianapolis

9. Oklahoma City

10. Philadelphia

11. Baltimore

12. Pittsburgh

13. Washington, D.C.

14. Tuscon

15. San Francisco

16. St. Louis

17. Atlanta

18. Tampa

19. Memphis

20. San Diego

At least we're not Cleveland?

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories