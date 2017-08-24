Phoenix in top 10 for most infested bed bug cities in America

PHOENIX -- Well, here's a fact that will make your skin crawl.
Phoenix has earned a top 10 spot on a list no city would ever want to be on.
When it comes to having the most reported cases of bed bugs, Phoenix is No. 7 in the U.S.
That designation comes from the 2017 rankings, which were released by Terminix early Thursday morning.
Terminix created the list based on the highest number of actual bed bug services from Jan. 1 through June 30.
The 20 worst bed bug cities are…
1. Cleveland
2. Cincinnati
3. Detroit
4. Las Vegas
5. Denver
6. Houston
7. Phoenix
8. Indianapolis
9. Oklahoma City
10. Philadelphia
11. Baltimore
12. Pittsburgh
13. Washington, D.C.
14. Tuscon
15. San Francisco
16. St. Louis
17. Atlanta
18. Tampa
19. Memphis
20. San Diego
At least we're not Cleveland?
© 2017 KPNX-TV
