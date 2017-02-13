Phoenix-area 7-month-old gets liver transplant in California

Elijah Velazquez. (Photo: Shana Velazquez/Special to 12 News)

AHWATUKEE, Ariz. - Elijah Vazquez’s family just found out Sunday that the 7-month-old boy would get a potentially lifesaving surgery on Monday. It’s a call they have been waiting his whole life to receive.

Early Monday morning, Taryn Shappell, Elijah's aunt, says he woke up in an extra happy mood.

“He woke up first thing and was all bright eyed and smiley, and it’s like he knew it was a good day and something good was going to happen," Shappell said.

Elijah's loved ones surrounded him at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, before the surgery, praying doctors would save his life.

“It’s still a long road from here, but this is an awesome first step," Shappell said. "We’re just so grateful.”

After surgery the boy's aunt says Elijah is expected to spend a few days in intensive care, then a couple more weeks in the hospital.

“While he recovers and also while his parents relearn his care,” she said.

Before Monday, Elijah was taking about 11 medications to stay alive. He was born with Biliary Atresia, a rare liver disease.

"(Now) everything is new, everything is different," she said. "So they’ll still need to stay in California for a while.”

His family has no way of knowing who gave him the gift of a new liver.

“We’re not able to know other than they’re incredibly generous and their family is too," Shappell said.

And to the 12 News viewers who helped them raise more than $26,000, they say they could not be more thankful.

“It’s just so touching that everybody would be so generous and so moved and be rooting for this little guy,” Shappell said.

There's an abundance of love for this 7-month-old from Ahwatukee who has stolen hearts. His cousins hand-made him Valentines for his hospital room, encouraging everyone else to make one too.

If you’d like to help baby Elijah and other children like him, visit his page with the Children's Organ Transplant Association or his Facebook page. There is a fundraiser at Top Golf in Gilbert, on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

