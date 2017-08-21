Oklahoma City couple gets engaged at Grand Canyon during total solar eclipse

U.S. Airman Dakota Van Parys gets down on one knee to propose to Baleigh Graham at exactly 10:33 a.m. during the total solar eclipse at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon Monday morning. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - It was the moment of totality when Dakota Van Parys got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon Monday morning.

Timing was everything for Van Parys, a U.S. Airman based at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.

"I wanted it at 10:33 a.m. when it was supposed to be totality here, it's just 70 percent but I wanted to do it at its peak here," said Van Parys.

But getting the time right proved difficult for Van Parys due to the darkness of the solar glasses.

“I was trying to look up so I could see it, but I can’t see the watch through the glasses so I kept having to look down and the time goes away every two seconds so I was constantly like keep the time on, keep the time on," he said.

Van Parys and Baleigh Graham are both from Oklahoma City and have been together for just over a year.

"We just hit it off, like that," said Graham. "He makes me laugh."

Van Parys thought of the idea to propose during the eclipse while the couple was planning a trip to visit his parents in Arizona.

"I thought, 'She wanted to see the Grand Canyon so maybe I'll do it there,'" he said.

Graham says she wasn't surprised and kind of saw the move coming.

“He didn’t hide it very well and I’m kind of snoopy so I definitely saw it coming," she said.

