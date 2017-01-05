Mesa wildland firefighter's wish comes true

Aaron Leach sitting outside his light display in Mesa

The holidays are over but the wish granted to a wildland firefighter back in December is still coming true, and much of that is thanks to you.

During the holidays 12 News kicked off Week of Wishes when the Wish Patrol went around the state granting wishes. One wish was from Aaron Leach, a wildland firefighter in the summer.

His wish was simple,

“My wish was for people to come see my light display to honor our first responders, our heroes,” said Leach.

The Wish Patrol granted his wish in mid-December when members of 12 News, the MCSO posse and Rural Metro firefighters surprised him at his house to watch his touching light display, which aims to honor first responders and veterans.

EARLIER: Help make this firefighter's wish come true

His wish was aired on 12 News and posted on our Facebook page, which gained nearly 400,000 views. This exposure allowed many people to see his display and ultimately end up watching it in person.

All of you made his wish come true!

“I appreciate it -- it’s a lot," Leach said. "They (first responders and veterans) have appreciated it too. It means a lot to them, not only to me."

Rain at the end of December caused him to turn off the lights for a few nights. To say sorry for this, he is paying it forward and keeping his lights on a bit longer than scheduled.

“I extended it another week to say sorry for the storm, and you can still come out until Friday night,” said Leach.

His house is located at 10324 E Jones Avenue in Mesa, and the lights are on from 6 - 10 p.m.

Finally, Leach would like to say, “thank you once again; it has been amazing. Thank you for the support -- I appreciate it, we all appreciate it. It makes a big difference.”

