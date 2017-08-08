Mesa officer reunites with dog he saved from canal

Mesa police officer Robert Goodrich reunites with Sparky, who he saved from a canal earlier in August. (Photo: Chris Latella/12 News)

The first time Sparky and Mesa PD officer Robert Goodrich met, it was a harrowing experience.

Sparky was struggling to swim in a canal in Mesa and Goodrich worked to rescue him from the current taking him downstream.

"The last thing you want to do is fall in weighted down with gear," Goodrich said.

He carefully climbed down the slippery bank of the canal and used a snare to grab Sparky, pulling him out of the water.

The officer, who said he has a soft spot for dogs, was reunited with the dog and his owner, John Tenaglia, Tuesday at Mesa PD headquarters.

"He has dogs also, and I'm sure that he would feel the appreciation that I feel for him this morning," Tenaglia said. "So, right on. Thank you."

Goodrich said Tuesday that he wouldn't soon forget Sparky.

"It's one of the calls I'll remember from my career and be proud of that tiny action I did," he said.

