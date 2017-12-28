Meet Waylon: Arizona's Wildlife World Zoo shows off adorable baby warthog

Waylon. (Photo: Vanessa Ramirez / 12 News)

The Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park is grooming one animal in particular to be an ambassador for his species.

The fuzzy little guy was in our 12 News studio Thursday exploring the environment with zoo officials like Kristy Morcom. She says wild pigs like Waylon get a bad rap, but this hog isn't having it.

“These creatures are amazing they have lot of really amazing adaptations to help them survive out in the wild,” she said.

Some of those skills involve the use of their padded wrists. Morcom says those pads are used to get low.

“He's going to crawl around when he's looking for food, when he's curious about his surroundings so it's going to help him explore,” she added.

The African warthog did a lot of exploring in the studio showing off his energetic side at only 2 months old.

Morcom says for those in Arizona, don't be fooled, he's not a javelina.

“He resembles javelinas but these guys they're members of the wild pig family," she said. "They're the only species of the wild pig family that can live in an environment with little to no water for several months out of the year.”

Waylon will grow to be roughly 300 pounds and over the course of his life will travel with the zoo educating spectators about the species and how they survive in the wild.

“As adults both the males and females grow the tusks, so the tusks are going to be a lot bigger on the males and they're going to use those to root around for food but also for self-defense,” Morcom said.

If you're interested in visiting the little guy and his two siblings, you can head out to Wildlife World Zoo in Litchfield Park.

For more details, visit. www.wildlifeworld.com.

