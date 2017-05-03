Made in Arizona: Sphinx Date Company specializes in local treats

A date shake at Sphinx Date Company. (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

Have you ever had a date shake?

The distinctly Arizona drink is not only tasty -- it's also nutritious.

The Sphinx Date Company in Scottsdale specializes in all things dates, including shakes.

But Sphinx does more than just dates -- the company also sells plenty of other locally-sourced treats like pistachios, pecans, olive oil and honey.

Sphinx also sells wines and chocolates made in the Grand Canyon State.

The business is named after the black sphinx date, which was planted near Camelback Mountain back in the 1930s. While the sphinx is not sold very much commercially anymore, the shop features it as an homage to its Phoenix roots..

