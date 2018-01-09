KPNX
Lemurs torment BBC reporter, become internet famous after viral video

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 10:30 AM. MST January 09, 2018

Who doesn’t love lemurs?

Well, after watching this latest viral video from the BBC, you might be able to find at least one person.

The internet is LOL-ing after the news outlet released a supercut of outtakes from a piece by BBC reporter Alex Dunlop.

According to the video description, Dunlop was doing a report on an animal count at Banham Zoo in Norfolk, England.

If we had to guess, Dunlop won’t be spending much more time on the lemur beat.

