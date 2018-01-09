Lemurs torment BBC reporter, become internet famous after viral video

His pain is the internet's gain. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

Who doesn’t love lemurs?

Well, after watching this latest viral video from the BBC, you might be able to find at least one person.

The internet is LOL-ing after the news outlet released a supercut of outtakes from a piece by BBC reporter Alex Dunlop.

According to the video description, Dunlop was doing a report on an animal count at Banham Zoo in Norfolk, England.

If we had to guess, Dunlop won’t be spending much more time on the lemur beat.

© 2018 KPNX-TV