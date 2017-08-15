'Jury's still out on the president': Seth Myers on Trump's reaction to Charlottesville

Late Night host Seth Myers makes statement on Charlottesville. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

"Late Night" host Seth Myers joined his fellow NBC pal Jimmy Fallon in hitting a serious note Monday talking about the horrific events in Charlottesville and President Trump's reaction.

Myers criticized Trump's comments immediately following the attack Saturday when Trump said "we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides. On many sides."

"On many sides. If that choice of words made you feel sick to your stomach, the good news is you’re a normal and decent person," the "Late Night" host said.

Trump denounced racism in a statement Monday that lasted just over 2 minutes. But Myers said the president only gets "very partial credit."

"I’m sorry, pencils down on this subject was Saturday evening," Myers said.

Myers went on to finish his blistering words by saying the president could either stand for the nation or stand for a hateful movement, but not both. And if he could not make the right decision, Myers said, he was "confident that the American voter will."

"His job is to lead, to cajole, to scold, to correct our path, to lift up what is good about us and to absolutely and unequivocally and immediately condemn what is evil in us," Myers said. "And if he does not do that, if he does not preside over our society, then he is not a president."

