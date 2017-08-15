Jimmy Fallon delivers powerful address after Charlottesville attack

Fallon fought back tears as he talked about the tragic events in Charlottesville. (Photo: Youube screenshot)

After the horrific events that unfolded in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend, "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon took a moment to share his thoughts on the tragic events.

During Monday night's show, Fallon spoke out about the horrific news.

"Even though the Tonight Show isn't a political show," Fallon said. "It is my responsibility to stand up against intolerance and extremism as a human being."

At moments, Fallon can be seen holding back tears as he urges people to stand up against racism and asks how he would describe what happened to his young daughters.

Fallon also called President Trump's slow response to clearly denounce racists and white supremacists, "shameful" and paid tribute to Heather Hayer, the woman killed Saturday in Charlottesville.

"We all need to stand against what is wrong, acknowledge that racism exists, and stand up for all that is right, and civil, and kind," Fallon said as he fought back tears.

