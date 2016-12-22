It's a Week of Wishes! 12 News Wish Patrol spreads surprise holiday cheer

Week of Wishes (Photo: 12 News)

A dining room table, surprise marriage proposal and books for a grade school ­-- these are just some of the requests we've fulfilled from our viewers this holiday season.



It started with a Facebook post and humbling comments. One man just wanted people to come see his holiday light display, which he dedicated to veterans, first responders and law enforcement officers.



Like us on Facebook and don't miss when we ask for wishes for next year.

STORY: Retired teacher, cancer survivor creates holiday memory with family

STORY: Phoenix family gets Christmas wish: Dining room table

STORY: Help make this firefighter's wish come true

STORY: Tempe teacher wishes for books for her students

STORY: Man with special needs becomes news photographer for a day

We want to take some time to thank those who, with their generosity, made many of these wishes possible.

Robbins Brothers donated a stunning, sparkly engagement ring.

American Furniture Warehouse donated a beautiful dining set.

Fry's Food Stores donated gift cards for groceries to put on the dining set.

North Pole experience donated six tickets to see Santa in Flagstaff!

Little America donated a dinosaur cake and hotel rooms to fulfill a wish.

The Phoenix Mercury donated 30 books for students.

Thanks to Planet Fitness Glendale for providing a lifetime Black card for all-access at all clubs.

Safeway and the Deer Valley Education Foundation donated $2,500 for games for 130 students and a token of appreciation for teachers.

Grimaldi's Pizza donated 30 books for students.

Sturgeon Electric paid it forward with a monetary donation for games for kids.

The Phoenician donated a luncheon for a newly-engaged couple.

Hungry Howie's pitched in pizza.

Endless Games for providing games for 50 students.

The Phoenix Book Company donated 30 books for students.

The Arizona Museum of Natural History opened its doors for a surprise proposal.

Tempe Photo discounted great camera equipment for 12 News to grant a young man's wish.

And thanks to American Girl for helping Week of Wishes.

Thanks to the Wish Patrol, from all departments of 12 News: Emily Hopwood, Michelle Fierros, Tram Mai, Allison Stafne, Stacey Roberts, Gabrielle Grothouse, Caribe Devine, Joe Lorenzo, Monique Harris, Brandon Hamilton, Hayden Packwood, Kandi Morgan, Stefanie Drexel, George Heckard, Ameema Ahmed, Joe Dana, Matt Pace, Gina Coy, Denise Miller, Mark Curtis, Gail Castor, Tasha Gaddie, Mandy Medsker, Destry Jetton, Heather Gray, Sarah Leyvas, Anne Stegen, Pete Scholz, Jim Schroeder, Vanessa Ruiz, and Chad Bricks.

Catch the special on TV starting Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m., then at 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. The special airs again Dec. 25 at 8a.m., Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and 3 a.m., and Jan. 1 at 8 a.m.

Share this story on Facebook if you're paying it forward this holiday season!

Copyright 2016 KPNX