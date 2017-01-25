How the Mesa Fire Dept. keeps trucks and tools ready to protect you

Fireman boots in foreground with the firetruck in background. (Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: marcduf, marcduf)

MESA, Ariz. - Firefighters have to be ready to respond at a moment’s notice, and that’s no different for their tools, supplies and fire trucks. For the Mesa Fire Department, the trucks go here to the fire resource facility.

“Really, it’s the first lifesaving defense that they have," said shop supervisor Jason Nickelson, "f this doesn’t make the call, it could be the difference between life and death."

The fire resource facility also services other municipalities, including Rio Verde, Fort McDowell and Williams Mesa Gateway taking care of resource management and fire maintenance.

Every aspect of their operation is specialized to ensure trucks and supplies are in good working condition.

“It takes specialized equipment, specialized schooling. This it’s not a repair thing -- we’re doing preventative maintenance. These trucks can’t break down on the road,” said Larry LaBarbera, superintendent of the fire resource facility.

These trucks are equipped and ready to go to make 100 percent of their calls 100 percent of the time. It takes a lot of schooling, time and effort along with automotive service of excellence certification to work on this equipment.

“You need your Emergency Vehicle Technician certifications along with ACE certification. They've got to care about what they’re doing and have good customer service skills,” said LaBarbera.

These technicians know that every team member contributes to the success of first responders.

“Every guy here knows each and every job, no matter how big or small, can make a difference in saving someone’s life,” said Nickelson.

