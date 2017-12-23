Here's how to get your own 'Top 9' Instagram photos that everyone is posting

Doin' it for the 'gram. (Photo: AlexBrylov, AlexBrylov)

The latest trend on Instagram: a collage of your top nine photos from 2017.

They show a user's 'Top 9' photos from the year, based on likes.

It's free to get your top nine collage. Once it processes, you can download the collage or share directly to your social platforms.

(#NoFilter)

Right now, it's taking about ten minutes to process requests since demand is so high.

Head to 2017bestnine.com and input your handle (or a friend's handle) and enjoy looking back at your most popular photos!

If you're feeling nostalgic, you can also take a look back at your 'Top 9' for 2016, too.

