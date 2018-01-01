Here are 20 pop culture things turning 20 in 2018

A woman watching television. (Photo: Thinkstock)

As we ring in the new year, now is the time many of us look back, just as much as we look forward.

But before we get too far into 2018, here are a few things from the world of popular culture that are turning the big 2-0 this year.

First, let’s see what movies are reaching the two decade mark.

Movies:

"Saving Private Ryan"

"Armageddon"

"The Big Lebowski"

"There's Something About Mary"

"Can't Hardly Wait"

"Rush Hour"

"The Parent Trap"

via GIPHY

What about the popular 90s hits that are turning 20?

Music:

"The Boy is Mine" by Monica

"I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" by Aerosmith

"Ray of Light" by Madonna

"Baby One More Time" by Britney Spears

"This Kiss" by Faith Hill

"Closing Time" by Semisonic

"Fly Away" by Lenny Kravitz

via GIPHY

And we can't forget about these television favorites reaching the 20-year anniversary.

Television shows:

"Will and Grace"

"The King of Queens"

"Dawson's Creek"

"Charmed"

"Sex and the City"

"That '70s Show"

via GIPHY

1998 saw some iconic pieces of pop culture history. Let's see what new movies, songs and television shows we'll be celebrating in 2038.

