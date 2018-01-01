Glendale family celebrates twins' first birthdays in different years

New Year's twins Sawyer and Everett Shay celebrated their first birthday along with their sister, Charlotte. The two Glendale boys were born over the New Year's Eve/New Year's Day 2017 holiday. (Photo: Shay Family)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - From the birthing center at Banner Thunderbird Hospital, Brandon and Holly Shay announced "12:01a.m. First baby of the year" one year ago Monday. They were proudly showing off their newest additions, Sawyer and Everett.

Little did they know that within hours, the boys and their unusual birthdays would make them the latest social media darlings.

"A picture, within four hours of time, got over 2 million likes," Brandon Shay said. "It is just mind boggling."

And on Jan. 1, 2018, what else? Birthday cake!

"There's been one party, and this is today's party, pretty much," Shay said, beaming over his now-1-year-old boys.

Two birthdays, two parties -- that's OK with mom and dad.

"They're going to hold each other accountable on New Year's," the twins' mom said, "One more old, the other accountable on New Year's Eve."

Paperwork, however, has been challenging at times over the year.

"I could not get the dates and the middle names right for their first appointments," Holly recalled. "I'm just glad they look different."

The boys are also developing their own individual styles. Sawyer, the older brother, is more outgoing and adventurous. Everett, minutes younger, is more reserved and thoughtful. But each is eager to explore the world right outside their front door.

Brandon Shay says they've achieved so much, with so much more to achieve.

Staff at Banner Thunderbird Hospital say they cannot recall ever having twin babies delivered on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

