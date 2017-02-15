Gilbert mom inspires fitness with 3 kids

Andrea Allen working out with her daughters. (Photo: 12 News)

GILBERT, Ariz. - A mother of three has gotten national attention for her commitment to fitness after becoming a mother.

Andrea Allen, who runs the Instagram account @deliciouslyfitnhealthy, found her name in People magazine for inspiring other moms to get fit.

She started posting workouts on her Instagram just 7 weeks after giving birth to twins.

"I love helping other moms," she said. "I feel like it's a demographic that gets overlooked a lot in the fitness world."

(© 2017 KPNX)