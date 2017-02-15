KPNX
Gilbert mom inspires fitness with 3 kids

A Phoenix area mom featured in People Magazine combines working out with famiily time.

12 News , KPNX 9:07 PM. MST February 15, 2017

GILBERT, Ariz. - A mother of three has gotten national attention for her commitment to fitness after becoming a mother.

Andrea Allen, who runs the Instagram account @deliciouslyfitnhealthy, found her name in People magazine for inspiring other moms to get fit.

She started posting workouts on her Instagram just 7 weeks after giving birth to twins.

"I love helping other moms," she said. "I feel like it's a demographic that gets overlooked a lot in the fitness world."

