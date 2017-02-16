Gilbert mom featured on People.com for family workouts with her children

Gilbert's Andrea Allen was just featured on People.com for her family workouts she posts on Instagram. (Photo: Andrea Allen)

GILBERT, Ariz. - An East Valley mom is being recognized on People.com for her inspirational workouts with her kids and helping other moms just like her.

Andrea Allen started posting her workouts on her Instagram page when her now-3-year-old twins were just 7-weeks-old, and it took off from there.

Now, this fit mama has 125,000 Instagram followers.

"I love it," Allen said. "I love what I do. I love helping other moms. I feel like it's a demographic that gets overlooked a lot in the fitness world."

When asked about her feature on People.com, Allen was thrilled.

"I was really blown away that I was like, 'Oh, they want to do a story with an everyday lady who exercises and her kids like to do it with her,'" Allen said. "So, I was really excited."

Allen, a fitness trainer, and her children, Olivia, Ella and Camry all tone up together.

"They look at it as fun, like playing with dolls," she said. "It's exercise time. It's enjoyable to them. They think it's a game."

Now, Allen helps other moms juggle life and stay healthy.

"As moms, we spend so much time taking care of everybody, taking care of everyone but ourselves," she said. "I think sometimes we forget that we can take care of ourselves and we can be productive and we can still be in shape and happy."

Allen's advice to getting started is simple.

"Small amounts, body weight and light weight," Allen said. "As you progress, increase it. Just make small goals along the way because those small goals will make big changes."

If you'd like to follow Andrea Allen on Instagram, her handle is @deliciouslyfitnhealthy.

Andrea Allen working out with her daughters. (Photo: 12 News)

