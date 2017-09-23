"Ghost ship" washes ashore Melbourne Beach after Irma

"Ghost Ship" washed ashore Florida's Melbourne Beach. (Photo: WESH)

MELBOURNE, Fla. - What some folks are calling a ghost ship has taken up eerie residence on Florida's Melbourne Beach.

The ship appears to have been blown hundreds of miles by Hurricane Irma, and it's unknown if there were any survivors.

The big, two-masted sailboat has drawn dozens of curiosity-seekers.

One woman couldn't resist peeking in. She reported seeing a mannequin, a big velvet rose, and a sign that says the beatings will continue until morale improves.

