Former flight attendant documents gross airplane behavior on social media

This man is naked on a plane with writing all over him. (Photo: Passenger Shaming/Facebook)

People do disgusting things at 30,000 feet. That's why one former flight attendant started the social media phenomenon Passenger Shaming.

“Nothing is ever Photoshopped,” said the page's founder Shawn Kathleen, “and it’s disturbing to know that everything that happened on that website is 100 percent real.”

During her years in the skies, Kathleen started a blog to anonymously call out passengers, “Rants of a Sassy Stew.”

She grew a following and now has more than a half of a million people liking and sharing her statuses.

“A lot of people started sending in photographs,” she said, “especially crew members. And I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to go ahead and make it a sister sight. So I branched off and did photographs only.”

